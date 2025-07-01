REBECCA WHITMAN SELECTED AS TOP MINDSET COACH OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Rebecca Whitman will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca Whitman was recently selected as Top Mindset Coach of The Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, and each year, only one top mindset coach is selected for this distinction. Rebecca is being celebrated for her exceptional career as a mindset coach spanning over two decades. Her dedication, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the field have earned her this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Rebecca Whitman at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 1 decade of experience in the industry, Rebecca Whitman has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Rebecca is known as the Magnetic Abundance Mentor and an international best-selling author. She hosts the top 1% globally ranked podcast Balanced, Beautiful, and Abundant, which earned the prestigious Positive Change Award.In addition to hosting the Balanced, Beautiful, and Abundant podcast, she has hosted talk shows on Bold Brave TV and the Everyday Woman Network. She has also delivered keynote speeches at prestigious institutions such as Columbia University and UCLA.Her expertise includes abundance mindset coaching and guiding individuals through personal development using her signature framework, the 7 Pillars of Abundance: spiritual, physical, emotional, romantic, mental, social, and financial. In addition to podcast hosting, media appearances, motivational speaking, and thought leadership, she is a best-selling author.Before embarking on her career path, Rebecca graduated with honors from Princeton University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Whitman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Rebecca was previously honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as Empowered Woman of the Year. She will receive her most recent award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Mindset Coach of The Decade for 2025. Additionally, USA Today named her one of the top five entrepreneurs to watch in 2024.Alongside her successful career, Rebecca has been featured in Vogue, New York Weekly, Miami Magazine, and LA Weekly. She has also appeared on FOX, ABC and CBS and has been a guest on over 100 podcasts. Rebecca has shared virtual stages with renowned thought leaders, including Grant Cardone, Jack Canfield, and Les Brown. She helps people achieve alignment across the 7 Pillars of Abundance to experience greater freedom, fun, and fulfillment in life.Looking back, Rebecca attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the guidance of the mentors who have supported her along the way. Looking ahead, Rebecca hopes to inspire and guide those entering the field.For more information please visit: pillar.io/rebeccaewhitman About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.