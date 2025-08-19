SHELBY BAKER SELECTED AS TOP REAL ESTATE AGENT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Shelby Baker will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelby Baker, sales specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty Navarre, was recently selected as Top Real Estate Agent of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself. Only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than one decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Baker has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. As a results-driven leader, Ms. Baker is a sales specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty Navarre, where she brings extensive experience and expertise in luxury new construction and residential real estate. Her main role involves understanding what each client is looking for and tailoring this to their needs. She guides her clients through the complex landscape of property transactions, ensuring every step is transparent. Through consistent dedication and knowledge in her field, she continues to earn the trust of buyers, sellers, and fellow professionals alike.Before joining Coldwell Banker Navarre, Ms. Baker worked as a realtor with Southern Ventures Corporation and Whitworth Builders Realty, Inc., where she gained the majority of her knowledge and experience in both traditional home sales and new construction. Her hands-on work there further solidified her reputation as a resourceful and knowledgeable agent. She began her career at Holley by the Sea, Florida’s second-largest homeowners association, first as a youth co-director and later as an architectural supervisor. In that role, she became proficient in local construction regulations and zoning requirements, offering her an advantage when interacting with builders and developers. These early experiences ultimately motivated her to pursue a real estate license and focus her career on new construction sales.Ms. Baker is actively engaged with the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, the National Association of REALTORS and the Women’s Council of REALTORS. She has held leadership positions, including her role as the Navarre area director on the board of directors for the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. She has also chaired the Professional Development Committee and the Navarre Tour of Homes, roles that reflect her commitment to raising industry standards and reinforcing professional growth. Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, luxury sales, communication, business strategy, negotiation, construction, and zoning laws.Prior to her career, Ms. Baker initially studied at Midwestern State University with a focus on Business Administration. She also obtained a Child Development Associate credential, followed by a New Construction Agent Certification.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Baker has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. She has received multiple accolades for her work, including Chapter Realtor of the Year honors from the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. She has been featured in Emerald Coast Real Producers magazine this year and Marquis Who's Who. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’S annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Real Estate Agent of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Baker attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she looks to inspire those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://shelbybakersells.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve, and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking. An organization that hand-picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

