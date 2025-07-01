Petermann Bus Driver Sara Baker Demonstrates Safety Excellence at School Bus Driver International Safety Competition

Sara Baker, Driver at Petermann Bus, and her husband, Josh, at the 51st School Bus Driver International Safety Competition Matt Hull, Operations Supervisor at Petermann Bus, at the 51st School Bus Driver International Safety Competition Serving as a Judge

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petermann Bus Driver Sara Baker recently participated in the 51st School Bus Driver International Safety Competition (SBDISC) from June 28-29, 2025 after advancing from regional and state competitions in her home state of Ohio. The SBDISC was presented by the National School Transportation Association (NSTA). Fellow Petermann Bus team member and one of Ohio’s very best drivers, Matt Hull, was a judge for the competition and had also participated in the regional competition and advanced to state.The SBDISC competition consisted of two testing components, which included a written test and driving event, and the competition concluded with the NSTA Safety Competition Driver’s Awards Banquet on Sunday evening, June 29, where participants and guests celebrated the Grand Champion Award winner, as well as the winners of the small bus (type A), conventional bus (type C), and transit bus (type D) categories.In addition to Matt and Sara participating in the regional competitions, fellow team members Ryan Andersson, Wiley Collette, Jack Crowe, Tina Flynn, Tara Paquette, Tama Roark, and Kenya Wells also participated and successfully ranked in the competition individually and as teams, occupying seven out of the 14 rankings. Notably, they ranked 1st and 3rd in the team competition and Tina Flynn was named Rookie of the Year. All competitors participated in a written test as well as a pre-trip test and driving course. Each test was scored by a point system and the top eight competitors, which included Sara Baker and Matt Hull, advanced to the state competition, where Matt was named as one of the top participants in the public school district drivers category for conventional buses, and Sara Baker placed as one of the top participants in the contractor driver category for transit buses and 17th out of 42 drivers overall.“I am beyond proud of Sara for advancing all the way to the SBDISC, as well as Matt and all of our other amazing team members for their participation and incredible performance at the regional and state competitions,” said Susan Prewitt, General Manager, Petermann Bus. “They were able to put their expertise, experiences, and safety skills on full display and proved that they truly are the “best-of-the-best” drivers in our industry. Thank you to all of you for representing our Company so well and most of all, proving your dedication to safety and your craft as a school bus driver professional.”-END- About Petermann Bus : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

