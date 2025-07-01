NEBRASKA, July 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Signs Emergency Regulations Guiding Implementation of Medical Cannabis

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has approved emergency regulations adopted by the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission during its most recent meeting on June 26. Rules are required today (July 1) for the Commission to be able to accept or deny applications for registration. The rules, presented to Gov. Pillen following the meeting, were signed on Sunday, June 29, after his review.

Also at the June 26 meeting, the Commission entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Governor’s Policy and Research office and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to assist with legal and administrative processes during the creation of the permanent rules, which are due Oct. 1. Gov. Pillen said the participation of those agencies will ensure Nebraska’s new cannabis industry is properly regulated as outlined in the ballot initiatives passed by voters and signed by him into law.

Below is the link to the signed emergency regulations on the Secretary of State’s website:

Emergency Regulations PDF