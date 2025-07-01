Oregon leads the nation in implementing the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act

Oregon leads the way as the first state in the U.S. to implement a packaging and paper extended producer responsibility law providing statewide access to consistent and high-quality recycling. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Materials Management Program has been collaborating with interested parties through several years of rulemaking to establish the program.

The Recycling Modernization Act is an update to Oregon’s recycling system that expands recycling opportunities in communities throughout the state, upgrades the facilities that sort recyclables, and establishes accountability mechanisms to ensure materials are recycled responsibly. The improvements are funded through fees paid by companies that sell packaging, paper, and food serviceware into Oregon.

“Oregon’s recycling system has set a national standard,” Governor Kotek said. “Implementation is just the start. The Recycling Modernization Act will make sure of a future with less waste and pollution, holding producers responsible for their part in waste prevention.”

The program officially launches July 1, 2025, and will be implemented across the state over time as investments and new programs come online. Over the next few years Oregon residents and businesses can expect to see the following improvements:

Expanded recycling collection in many communities, especially in rural areas. Producer funding will cover the cost of new equipment, facilities, and transporting recyclables long distances.

A consistent list of recyclable materials.

New collection opportunities for recyclables that can be hard to sort at recycling facilities.

Additional information and resources to let communities know how and when they can access this improved recycling system.

The RMA also directs producer funding toward improvements at the facilities that sort recycling. They will pay workers a living wage and supportive benefits. They will also report where they market the sorted recyclables and send materials to places that can meet a new standard for responsible end markets.

“Under the RMA, people in Oregon can be confident the materials they recycle are actually recycled and in a way that does not harm people or the environment, here or abroad,” said DEQ Director, Leah Feldon. “The RMA brings transparency and accountability to Oregon’s recycling system.”

Producer fees will also help fund a new waste prevention and reuse program that could yield even more environmental benefits than recycling through investments in low-impact manufacturing and Oregon’s reuse economy.

On July 1, obligated brands and producers will begin paying fees to Circular Action Alliance, the producer responsibility organization responsible for distributing producer funding to recycling facilities and communities across the state. Circular Action Alliance is required to implement its DEQ-approved plan to manage and administer the program.

Visit the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act web page for more information about how the program works. To get the latest updates by email, sign up through GovDelivery.