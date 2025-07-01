Governor Hochul Announces Groundbreaking of Hicksville Station and Public Space Improvement Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of the Hicksville Station and Public Space improvement project as part of the Hamlet of Hicksville’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. The project will improve access to Hicksville Station — one of the busiest stations on the Long Island Rail Road — and create a new open public space to better accommodate commuters. The $11.6 million project received $5.8 million in funding from the State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“Long Islanders deserve a transit system that is safe, accessible and welcoming, and this transformative investment in Hicksville Station will deliver just that,” Governor Hochul said. “By creating public spaces and improving access for both commuters and pedestrians alike, we are reimagining what it means to connect with our communities. This is a smart investment that builds stronger downtowns, and a stronger Long Island.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The groundbreaking of this project represents a major milestone for Hicksville, which serves as a gateway for thousands of Long Islanders every day. Once complete, the new and improved Hicksville Station will not only ease access to one of the busiest transit hubs on Long Island, but also create vibrant public spaces that enhance quality of life for commuters and residents alike. Through our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are continuing to build stronger, more connected downtowns on Long Island and across all of New York State.”

The project will make improvements to public areas around the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road Station to improve access for both cars and pedestrians and to create a new entry drive to relieve traffic congestion. The project will also create new public open space adjacent to the station to accommodate commuters and provide green space for residents to enjoy passive activities. In addition, both a new pedestrian passageway will be created to establish a safer and more engaging walkway from the station lobby to Jerusalem Avenue and nearby parking lots, and existing public open space will be transformed into a new Festival Plaza.

The Hamlet of Hicksville in the Town of Oyster Bay was named a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Round Two winner for the Long Island region. In addition to Hicksville Station, other projects funded by the Hicksville DRI include:

Complete Streets - $2,890,000: Pedestrian safety enhancements, walkability improvements and beautification along Broadway (Route 107) from James Street to Old Country Road, and along Newbridge Road (Route 106), as well as improve access to the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road Station.

Pedestrian safety enhancements, walkability improvements and beautification along Broadway (Route 107) from James Street to Old Country Road, and along Newbridge Road (Route 106), as well as improve access to the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road Station. Mixed-Use Transit-Oriented Development at Hicksville Station - $1,000,000: Redevelopment of an underutilized property adjacent to the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road Station on Nelson Avenue for a mixed-use development. The new development will include three buildings with nearly 200 mixed-income residential units, below-grade parking and retail and restaurants on the street level. A public plaza will provide green space for the community at a key location near the train station.

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine said, “The Hicksville Station and Public Space Improvement Project is a game-changer for our community. As one of the busiest transit hubs on Long Island, Hicksville deserves infrastructure that meets the needs of both commuters and residents — and this investment does exactly that. I’m proud to support this along with previous and future steps forward for Hicksville and I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of State for their continued commitment to revitalizing our Long Island communities.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said, “With millions of dollars from the public and private sectors being invested into Hicksville, we’re enhancing and transforming the business district into a vibrant downtown. We thank Governor Hochul and Secretary of State Mosley for their partnership in revitalizing this vital economic hub in the Town of Oyster Bay.”

Nassau Suffolk Building Trades Council President Matthew Aracich said, “Today the Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau and Suffolk Counties applauds Governor Hochul for announcing the approval of a new open space park project. The park located just steps away from the Hicksville Train Station is designed with accessibility and environmental sustainability in mind and will serve as a critical connection point between public transportation and the surrounding neighborhood. This is a fine example of the Governor's broader vision for revitalizing public spaces and enhancing the region’s busiest transportation hubs. By situating the open space park near the train station, the project aims to make the area more pedestrian friendly. The combination of public investment, union labor, and community engagement will ensure that this project benefits everyone, both today and in the years to come.”

Hicksville Downtown Revitalization Committee Director Eric Alexander said, “The revitalization of Hicksville’s downtown needed to include pedestrian safety improvements and public space to compliment the new housing and commercial space. These projects have had consistent support from local residents and business leaders. New York State’s investments are critical, so special thanks to Governor Hochul and her team for making these plans a reality.”

In the FY25 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.