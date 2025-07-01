Chad Boudreaux Delivers Thrills and Insight at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books

Author of Scavenger Hunt and Homecoming Queen Shares Real-World Inspiration Behind His Political Fiction

Great fiction makes us feel like we’re living it. My goal is to entertain readers with characters who could walk out of the real world—and into a crisis they never saw coming.” — Chad Boudreaux

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books, held April 26–27 at the University of Southern California, featured a standout appearance by political thriller author Chad Boudreaux. Known for his sharp, fast-paced storytelling and insider knowledge of Washington, D.C., Boudreaux captivated festivalgoers with a compelling interview and author meet-and-greet.

Boudreaux showcased two of his latest novels—Scavenger Hunt and Homecoming Queen: A Small-Town Political Thriller—both praised for their cinematic suspense and intelligent plotting. Homecoming Queen recently earned the BookFest Thriller of the Year Award, and Scavenger Hunt continues to draw acclaim for its gripping narrative rooted in real government experiences.

During his exclusive recorded interview, Boudreaux recounted his career at the U.S. Department of Justice, which began the night before the September 11th attacks. One eerie discovery—an abandoned eighth floor in the main Justice building—sparked the creative idea that eventually became Scavenger Hunt. “I started imagining a secret group meeting in that space, operating outside of normal frameworks. That moment lit the fire,” Boudreaux said.

Both novels blend political intrigue with emotional realism, pulling from Boudreaux’s high-level government service, including his time as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security. “My books are about real people making tough decisions in extraordinary situations,” he shared. “They’re political in context, but apolitical in tone—I want to entertain, not preach.”

The event also marked Boudreaux’s first collaboration with MainSpring Books. “From day one, they’ve made the process smooth and professional. I always knew what to expect,” he said, praising the team behind his festival participation.

With another title—Mob Justice—slated for release later this year, Boudreaux shows no signs of slowing down.



