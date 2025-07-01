The TLC Academy Named Top Holistic Energy Healing Academy by IAOTB Tracy L Clark Selected as Energy Healer of the Decade will be honored at awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) has named Tracy L Clark’s TLC Academy the Top Holistic Energy Healing Academy of the Year, with Tracy herself being honored as Top Energy Healer of the Decade — an award that cements her as one of the most influential voices in intuitive healing and energetic alignment today.A title like this is not handed out lightly. IAOTB recognizes only a select few leaders across industries whose work is shifting paradigms. The selection panel cited phenomenal results, unwavering commitment, and visionary leadership as the key reasons Tracy stood out among hundreds of global candidates.“This isn’t just about awards — this is a global movement of waking people up to the power within,” said Tracy. “I didn’t just learn this. I lived this. And now, I’m showing others how to rewrite the rules of reality.”For over a decade, Tracy L Clark has led the way in energetic recalibration, frequency healing, and divine blueprint restoration. A survivor-turned-healer who overcame life-threatening illness and trauma, Tracy embodies what it means to alchemize pain into purpose. Through her proprietary Body Regeneration Method™, she has helped thousands globally to heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually — not by masking symptoms, but by transforming energy at the root.A New Standard in Energy EducationAt the heart of this recognition is The TLC Academy, a revolutionary space for learning how to unlock your frequency, restore your God connection, and release distortion energies. Whether through The Rewire Academy, The Brightside Academy, The soon-to-be-released Mastermind Academy, or Private Mentorship, Tracy’s clients are taught to tap into their innate wisdom and reclaim the life they were divinely designed to live.She is not just a coach. She is a hyper-intuitive guide, frequency disruptor, and multi-award-winning thought leader who walks with the courage to say what others won’t — and shift what others can’t.Coming soon is the highly anticipated TLC Body Regeneration Certification Program, a next-level opportunity for practitioners and spiritual leaders to learn Tracy’s signature methodology and serve at a higher energetic frequency.From Boardroom to BlueprintBefore founding her healing empire, Tracy sold her first company to Rogers Communications in the 1990s and entered the world of alternative investments — speaking at financial summits, hosting events, and building thriving ventures. But her physical ailments and spiritual callings led her away from corporate walls and into the energetic field — literally.“I was born sick. I was riddled with fear, trauma, and dysfunction. Doctors said I’d be in pain forever. But I chose something different. I chose to reconnect to Source. And that choice rewired my life,” Tracy shares.Today, her work isn’t just about healing — it’s about frequency sovereignty, cellular recalibration, and helping others drop the limitations that keep them stuck in recycled patterns.A Global Voice of ActivationIn addition to her academies, Tracy is a published author, podcast host (with over 90 episodes and counting), keynote speaker, and regular media contributor. Her live events, Soul Sunday broadcasts, and Frequency Room sessions have become a sanctuary for those seeking more than just surface inspiration — but true energetic transformation.She has received numerous accolades, including:• Top Energy Healer of the Year (2023)• Top Energy Healer of the Decade (2025)• Empowered Woman Award nominee• Featured expert in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) MagazineTracy will be officially honored at IAOTB’s 2025 Gala at the prestigious Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, an event that brings together global leaders in innovation, wellness, and purpose-driven business.A Future Built on FrequencyTracy attributes her success not to luck — but to resilience, alignment, and divine obedience. When she’s not leading transformational programs or mentoring spiritual entrepreneurs, she’s enjoying time with her daughter, her husband, and close friends and continuing to activate her next evolution of service.“This is not a career. This is a calling. And if you’re reading this — it might be yours too,” says Tracy.To discover more about Tracy L Clark’s work, book her for speaking engagements, or enroll in her academies, visit:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

