RNIB Selects Unily As Its Accessible Employee Experience Platform Partner

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has chosen Unily as its employee experience platform (EXP) partner to transform its digital workplace and deliver an intranet solution tailored to meet the organization’s comprehensive accessibility requirements. Unily’s platform will replace both RNIB’s current SharePoint intranet and Workplace by Facebook, delivering a unified, accessible solution designed to enhance employee communication, collaboration, and enablement.With a legacy of advocating for and supporting blind and partially sighted individuals, RNIB is committed to fostering inclusivity and empowering its workforce of 1093 staff and 2223 volunteers. Unily’s comprehensive, accessibility-first platform was selected to meet RNIB’s complex requirements and support its vision of an integrated, innovative digital workplace.Unifying and Enhancing RNIB’s Digital WorkplaceRNIB’s current digital tools, including a SharePoint-based intranet and Workplace by Facebook, presented challenges in usability, accessibility, and efficiency. Unily’s platform will provide a single, centralized solution, addressing these limitations and creating a cohesive employee experience that aligns with RNIB’s mission and accessibility goals.“RNIB is dedicated to building an inclusive digital workspace that’s accessible for all our colleagues” said Linda Rogers, Chief Technology Officer at RNIB. “Unily’s platform will streamline our tools and resources, replacing disparate systems with an integrated, accessible solution that supports collaboration and empowers our teams to perform at their best.”A Platform Designed for Accessibility and PerformanceUnily’s platform will deliver:• Advanced Accessibility Features: Full compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 AA, with a preference for WCAG 2.2), ensuring compatibility with assistive technologies such as JAWS, ZoomText, and Dragon Dictate.• Unified Communications Hub: A single platform replacing Workplace by Facebook and SharePoint, featuring live newsfeeds, announcements, and social tools integrated with Microsoft Viva Engage.• Integration with Microsoft Ecosystem: Seamless compatibility with Outlook, Teams, and SharePoint for efficient workflows and resource management.• Mobile and Remote Accessibility: Responsive design optimized for remote employees, accessible on supported web browsers and mobile devices.• Robust Knowledge Management: Tools for creating and managing business-wide and team-specific communications and content, including policy documents and procedural guides.• Data-Driven Insights: Advanced reporting and analytics capabilities to monitor platform engagement and drive continuous improvement.Supporting RNIB’s Commitment to InclusionAs the UK’s leading sight loss charity, RNIB’s mission is rooted in inclusivity. By partnering with Unily, RNIB ensures that its digital workplace aligns with its values, providing an equitable and empowering environment for all employees, including those with sight loss.“Unily is honored to collaborate with RNIB to create a digital workplace that champions accessibility and unifies their systems for enhanced performance,” said Lokdeep Singh, CEO at Unily. “Replacing both SharePoint and Workplace by Facebook with a centralized platform reflects RNIB’s forward-thinking approach to delivering an exceptional employee experience.”We are the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).Every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight. RNIB is taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives. A different world where society values blind and partially sighted people not for the disabilities they’ve overcome, but for the people they are.RNIB. See differently.Call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.ukUnily is the true enterprise employee experience platform, driving organizational velocity for the world's most iconic brands. In today’s fast-changing world, Unily helps industry leaders like Shell, CVS Health, and Johnson & Johnson move faster, align teams, and drive execution excellence. As the only company in the industry recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Unily is redefining the future of work – empowering enterprises to eliminate friction and operate at the speed of success.For media inquiries, please contact:unily@5wpr.com

