Unily and Microsoft Unveil Co-Developed Microsoft 365 Graph Connector and Copilot at Microsoft Build

Unily and Microsoft Unveil Co-Developed Microsoft 365 Graph Connector and Copilot

Unily and Microsoft launch a native M365 Connector and Copilot, turning intranet content into secure, searchable, and actionable insights.

Together with Microsoft, Unily is putting enterprise content at employees’ fingertips in a secure, contextually rich, and intuitive way.” — Sam Hassani, Chief Technology Officer at Unily

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unily , the leading Employee Experience Platform (EXP) provider, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking Microsoft 365 Graph Connector and Copilot integration, co-developed with Microsoft. Unveiled during a featured session at Microsoft Build 2025, this innovation marks one of the first native Microsoft 365 connectors developed through a strategic partnership, enabling employees to harness the full power of intranet content directly through Microsoft Copilot to drive smarter, faster decisions.Unlike conventional plugins or third-party add-ons, the Unily + Microsoft connector is natively integrated into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, ensuring end-to-end security and seamless data discoverability. Importantly, the connector respects all existing user permissions. By leveraging the Microsoft Graph API, the connector surfaces Unily intranet content inside Copilot, transforming scattered or siloed information into intelligent, actionable insights for employees, when and where they need it most.“This launch represents a major leap forward in how employees engage with corporate knowledge,” said Sam Hassani, Chief Technology Officer at Unily. “Together with Microsoft, we’re putting enterprise content at employees’ fingertips in a secure, contextually rich, and intuitive way.”Key Features:• Native Integration: Built directly with Microsoft for optimal performance and security.• Secure and Searchable: Enterprise-grade data protection with seamless search across intranet content.• Actionable Insights: Empowers employees to ask questions and act on insights from within the Copilot interface and within Microsoft Teams.• Extended Copilot Functionality: Enhances Microsoft 365 Copilot by embedding third-party intranet data into daily workflows.During the Build 2025 session, titled "Extend Copilot with Connectors and Actions," Microsoft and Unily demonstrated how organizations can enrich their agents' capabilities by integrating third-party data sources like Unily’s EXP. Attendees saw firsthand how the connector amplifies Copilot's value, making sure every team can move smarter and faster.With AI becoming the foundation of the modern digital workplace, this co-developed solution by Unily and Microsoft underscores a shared commitment to innovation, productivity, and employee empowerment.About UnilyUnily is the only true enterprise Employee Experience Platform, driving organizational velocity for the world's most iconic brands. In today’s fast-changing world, Unily helps industry leaders like Shell, CVS Health, and American Airlines move faster, align teams, and drive execution excellence. As the only company in the industry recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Unily is redefining the future of work – empowering enterprises to eliminate friction and operate at the speed of success.

