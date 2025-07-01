A Capitol Fourth 2025

This July 4th, “A Capitol Fourth” celebrates 45 spectacular years as America’s national Independence Day tradition, airing live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. As the nation celebrates America’s 249th birthday, the evening will feature all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and gospel artists. Joined by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly, America’s biggest birthday party features the greatest display of Independence Day fireworks anywhere in the USA, lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.

Alfonso Ribeiro returns to host in this milestone anniversary event with performances by:

The iconic, multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys.

World-renowned Motown stars The Temptations.

Grammy-Award nominated and multi-platinum-selling country music superstar Josh Turner.

Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Lauren Daigle.

Legendary Grammy Award-winning musician, producer and New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty.

Platinum-selling hitmakers LOCASH, named “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by “People” magazine.

Four-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel music legend Yolanda Adams.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and American Idol Season 22 winner Abi Carter.

The 45th anniversary A Capitol Fourth will also feature:

A celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, and the 2.8 million men and women of our all-volunteer Armed Forces defending our nation, culminating in a rousing Armed Forces Medley with the service branch color teams.

Honoring the Greatest Generation to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the End of World War II, paying tribute to the millions of Americans who served the nation in uniform and on the home front with several of these heroes in attendance.

A Capitol Fourth airs live Friday, July 4, 2025 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will also be streaming on YouTube, at PBS online or at www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth, and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2025.