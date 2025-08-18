Live Whole Health #286: Your body needs some love!

My neck is tight. My arms feel weak. My back is aching. My legs are tired. When was the last time you gave your body some attention and love? When we ignore our bodies, they start to call out to us, asking for relief. The good news is that it only takes half an hour to offer your body just what it’s calling for!

Check out this chair yoga session with Mary Ann Douglas, Whole Health Recreation Assistant at Grand Island, Nebraska VA. This 34-minute gentle and relaxing yoga series demonstrates how yoga can be practiced and adapted at any age for all bodies. Use this basic practice into your own routine.

Want to learn more?

Yoga is an excellent way to begin to move your body in a gentle and supported way. Learn more about yoga online or at https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/Veteran-Handouts/docs/Yoga-508Final-9-4-2018.pdf.

Move it!

Biking, walking, swimming, gardening, yardwork, playing a sport and actively playing with children or pets are some examples to ‘move it, move it.’ Yoga is another way to move your body. The key is to make a movement plan you can incorporate into your lifestyle and repeat regularly. Any activity that uses your energy to move the large muscles in your body is helpful to your Whole Health—body, mind and spirit!