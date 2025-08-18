Exclusive discounts for Veterans: Get up to 60% off top brands

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Veterans and military families can access exclusive discounts from more than 650 top brand retailers who have partnered with ExpertVoice, an online platform helping consumers buy with expertise. From fitness and nutrition to hunting, fishing, outdoor gear, everyday apparel and accessories, Veterans can find discounts up to 60% off all in one place from brands that support Veterans and the military community.

Join for free by Aug. 31, 2025, through the link in this article and get $20 toward your first purchase, plus a chance to win one of 50 $500 ExpertVoice shopping sprees.

Members of the military community are currently saving big on brands like:

Oakley – 50% off

Ray-Ban – 50% off

Vortex – 40% off

5.11 – 40% off

Stanley – 40% off

Eberlestock – 30% off

Hundreds more.

(Discounts active at time of publication and subject to change.)

Getting started is easy and free:

Create your free account. Verify your Veteran status (with DD-214, VA card, endorsed driver’s license, or a military status letter). Once approved, unlock immediate access to exclusive discounts.

Your privacy matters: Documents are encrypted, securely stored and automatically deleted after review.

Don’t miss out! Join today to claim your $20 credit and shop exclusive gear that’s built for how you live.