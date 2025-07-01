Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Watermelon Day Sunday

Nothing says summer like North Carolina- grown watermelons, and you’re invited to taste the freshness for yourself during Watermelon Day, Sunday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market.

As the capstone to the holiday weekend, guests will be treated to free watermelon samples of different varieties, visits with the N.C. Watermelon Queen Elizabeth Steinlage and the chance to meet the farmers who grow this refreshing summertime treat. At noon, children are encouraged to gather for story time to discover how watermelons are grown.

“Watermelon Day is one of our sweetest traditions,” said Khaila Daye, NCDA&CS watermelon marketing specialist. “It’s a celebration of summer, local farms and community. The market is bustling with activity, and we love seeing families come out to enjoy connecting with where their food comes from.”

North Carolina ranks fifth in watermelon production nationwide, contributing $48.4 million in farm income across the state.

Operated by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market supports local farmers, artisans and small businesses by providing a vibrant, community-oriented marketplace. The market is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1801 Yorkmont Rd. Admission and parking are free. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website, or follow along on Facebook.

