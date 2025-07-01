Sebastian Dunbar of Superior, NE, Convicted of First-Degree Murder
Yesterday, Sebastian Dunbar, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Molly Gruber in Superior, Nebraska. On December 17, 2023, Dunbar used a rifle to shoot through a door of their residence, killing Gruber. The couple had one child together, who was home during the incident. Law enforcement officers with the Superior Police Department and the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident and immediately arrested Dunbar.
Following a six-day trial, Dunbar was convicted of three felonies: First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, and Assault by Strangulation. He was also convicted of misdemeanor Negligent Child Abuse. The Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted this case, following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. Sentencing will be held at a later date.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is committed to prosecuting those who commit domestic violence crimes. Victim assistance information and resources can be found on the Attorney General’s website.
