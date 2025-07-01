Constrained Peptide Drugs Global Market Projected To Reach $6.13 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The constrained peptide drugs market size has shown significant progress over the years. It is expected to grow from $2.79 billion in 2024 to $3.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.3%. In the historic period, the growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, heightening demand for targeted therapies, advancements in drug delivery systems and enhanced peptide stability through chemical modifications, along with regulatory support for novel therapeutics.

Are We Likely To See Continued Growth In The Constrained Peptide Drugs Market?

In the coming years, the constrained peptide drugs market projects rapid growth. It is anticipated to rise to $6.13 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for targeted and personalized therapies, improved binding affinity and cellular uptake of constrained peptides, rising government and private funding in peptide research, evolution of synthetic constraining methods, and expansion of applications in oncology and metabolic disorders. The forecast period will also see major trends including advancements in solid-phase and microwave-assisted peptide synthesis, the creation of peptide stapling and macrocyclization techniques, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in peptide design, adoption of green chemistry for sustainable peptide production and the utilization of peptide-protein conjugates and cell-penetrating peptides.

What Driving Forces Are Propelling The Growth Of The Constrained Peptide Drugs Market?

The escalating demand for targeted therapies is expected to provide a significant growth impetus to the constrained peptide drugs market. Targeted therapies are medical treatments that specifically focus on and interrupt molecular pathways involved in the proliferation and spread of diseases. The inclining demand for such therapies is a consequence of their higher precision and reduced side effects compared to traditional treatments. These therapies support the development of constrained peptide drugs by focusing on specific molecular pathways, thus enhancing treatment precision. They amplify drug efficacy and minimize side effects, making constrained peptides ideal for targeted intervention in complex diseases. For instance, in December 2024, the Food and Drug Administration FDA, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ASGCT, a US-based non-profit medical and scientific organization, approved six gene therapy products in 2023, up from five approvals in 2022. The increasing demand for targeted therapies therefore represents a key driver in the market growth for constrained peptide drugs.

Who Are The Major Players In The Constrained Peptide Drugs Market?

The dominant companies in the constrained peptide drugs market include AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Union Chimique Belge S.A. UCB, CPC Scientific Inc., PeptiDream Inc., Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., Bicycle Therapeutics plc, Zealand Pharma A/S, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Encycle Therapeutics Inc., Circle Pharma Inc., Issar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aileron Therapeutics Inc., Creative Peptides, Fierce Biotech, Lisata Therapeutics Inc., Pepscan Therapeutics B.V., Phylogica Ltd., Pepticom Ltd, Spexis AG.

What Are The Recent Trends In The Constrained Peptide Drugs Market?

Major companies in the constrained peptide drugs market currently emphasize developing advanced drug delivery solutions, such as oral macrocyclic peptides. These efforts aim to enhance bioavailability, improve patient compliance, and target previously untreatable conditions. Oral macrocyclic peptides are cyclic peptide-based drugs specifically engineered to be stable and absorbable when taken orally, as opposed to being injected. In February 2024, for example, Insamo, a US-based biotechnology company, launched oral cyclic peptides. These membrane-permeable, orally available macrocyclic peptides exemplify the high specificity of biologics alongside the convenience of oral administration.

How Is The Constrained Peptide Drugs Market Segmented?

The constrained peptide drugs market is broken down by drug type into Linear Peptides, Cyclic Peptides, Stapled Peptides, and Multivalent Peptides. It is also divided by route of administration into Injectable, Intranasal, Transdermal, and Oral categories. The market is segmented by application into Hospital, Institute of Biology, and Other Applications. Distribution channels are separated into Direct Sales, Third-Party Distributors, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. End users are segmented into Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, and Specialty Clinics. Additionally, Linear Peptides are further sub-segmented into Antimicrobial Peptides, Hormonal Peptides, Enzyme Inhibitors, and Receptor Agonists. Cyclic Peptides are broken down into Natural Cyclic Peptides, Synthetic Cyclic Peptides, Disulfide-Bridged Peptides, and Head-To-Tail Cyclized Peptides. Stapled Peptides are divided into Alpha-Helix Stabilized Peptides, Hydrocarbon-Stapled Peptides, Double-Stapled Peptides, and Backbone-Stapled Peptides. Lastly, Multivalent Peptides are categorized into Bivalent Peptides, Trivalent Peptides, Tetravalent Peptides and Peptide-Drug Conjugates.

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Constrained Peptide Drugs Market?

North America was the dominant region in the constrained peptide drugs market in 2024. Other regions explored in the constrained peptide drugs market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

