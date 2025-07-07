Lounge Lizard Explores the Role of AI in Ad Buying, and Why Transparency Matters More Than Ever

Lounge Lizard Logo Even in a world of advanced AI, a little human oversight goes a long way. At Lounge Lizard, we believe ad buying should be efficient and accountable, because smart robots still need smart strategy.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform digital advertising, Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leading digital marketing agency , is providing a deeper examination of the state of AI in ad buying, highlighting both the promises and the challenges.In its latest article, “ AI in Ad Buying: Navigating Efficiency and Transparency Challenges ,” Lounge Lizard explores how AI is transforming programmatic advertising, from real-time bidding and predictive targeting to dynamic creative optimization. The piece also addresses the less glamorous aspects of the conversation, including algorithmic bias, data privacy, and the “black box” nature of AI decision-making.“It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of automation,” says Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “But to use AI responsibly and effectively, marketers need to understand where it creates value, where it creates risk, and how to keep people at the center of the process.”The piece outlines how brands can:-Leverage AI to boost efficiency without sacrificing oversight-Combat bias and ensure ethical use of customer data-Select ad tech platforms that prioritize transparency and fraud preventionLounge Lizard works with clients to integrate AI tools in a way that balances performance with accountability, pairing smart automation with strategic human insight.This article is part of Lounge Lizard’s ongoing commitment to helping businesses navigate the evolving intersection of technology, marketing, and ethics.Explore more insights at www.loungelizard.com

