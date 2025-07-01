Attorney General Jackley Applauds U.S. Supreme Court Decision On Online Pornography Restrictions in South Dakota

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a new South Dakota state law that requires age verification to access adult-oriented websites takes effect today (Tuesday) thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week.

The Supreme Court upheld as constitutional a Texas law that requires adults to verify their age in order to access adult-orient websites. The intent is to protect minors from entering such websites. South Dakota had supported Texas in its argument before the Court.

Attorney General Marty Jackley this year testified in support of House Bill 1053 that requires users to prove they are at least 18 years of age.

“The United States Supreme Court Decision is a major victory for families and the ability of states to protect children from the damaging effects of online pornography,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The decision supports the protections enacted by the South Dakota Legislature to protect South Dakota families in HB 1053.”

The Supreme Court’s decision can be found here:

www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/23-1122_3e04.pdf

South Dakota’s law can be found here:

https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25525/282508

