Searchlight Cyber Finds Three Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerabilities in Adobe Experience Manager

Vulnerabilities could have been used to exploit all 45k sites running the cloud version of AEM

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Assetnote Security Research Team at Searchlight Cyber has published the details of three consecutive persistent Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities that it uncovered in the cloud version of the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Content Management System (CMS). Each one of these could have been exploited in the 45,000 sites running the cloud version of AEM.

The three vulnerabilities (grouped into two CVEs: CVE-2025-47114 and CVE-2025-47115) were responsibly disclosed to Adobe and have been patched for all customers.

AEM is used by many large enterprises to manage their websites and the Assetnote Security Research Team found the first vulnerability while conducting a bug bounty on a site using the software. The researchers noticed that AEM was running “at edge” services, which are outside the control of AEM cloud users, and hypothesized that these could be exploited to allow Cross-Site Scripting (also known as XSS). XSS is a type of attack that allows hackers to inject malicious scripts into websites, potentially compromising user interactions and data.

As each patch was applied by Adobe, the researchers tested the application again and found another work around. In total, the researchers managed to exercise XSS three times, each with the potential to impact all websites running on AEM. The three vulnerabilities were disclosed and patches made between April 25, 2025 and June 10, 2025. A detailed description of how these vulnerabilities were uncovered can be found on the Assetnote Security Research Center.

Shubham Shah, SVP of Research and Engineering at Searchlight Cyber commented: “Modern cloud-based applications can often contain many components that are not immediately in the control of users, such as services hosted on CDNs or the edge. When these components are susceptible to vulnerabilities, users of these platforms can inadvertently find themselves vulnerable to exploitation without the ability to quickly or effectively remediate these issues. This series of XSS vulnerabilities that we discovered in the Adobe Experience Management illustrate the challenges created by modern application design and the need for rigorous security testing.”

Searchlight Cyber’s security research team continues to perform novel zero-day and N-day security research to ensure maximum coverage and care for its customers’ attack surfaces. All research is integrated into its Attack Surface Management platform, Assetnote, which continuously monitors, detects, and proves the exploitability of exposures before threat actors can use them.

