Fasoo Strengthens Zero Trust Data Control and Posture Management

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, is empowering organizations with its advanced data security platform and data security posture management (DSPM) solutions.

Recognizing today's distributed and data-rich environments, Fasoo’s Zero Trust data control solutions are uniquely positioned to implement the core "never trust, always verify" principle.

“Traditional perimeter-based security can no longer keep up with the pace of cloud adoption, AI integration, and evolving cyber threats,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo's latest advanced data security platform solutions offer organizations a holistic approach, centered on zero trust and data-centric principles, to gain visibility, enforce consistent policies, and maintain control across the entire data lifecycle.”

Why Zero Trust and DSPM are Essential Now?

As organizations increasingly operate in cloud-centric, remote, and hybrid environments, robust data security measures are crucial. Adopting a Zero Trust data control approach ensures continuous, data-centric protection by verifying every access attempt, minimizing insider and external threats, and enabling secure operations across diverse environments.

DSPM is essential for safeguarding data in today’s complex IT environments. As data moves across on-premises, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems, it is easy for sensitive information to become duplicated, exposed, or left unmanaged. DSPM helps organizations maintain visibility, assess risks, and enforce policies to protect their data and ensure compliance.

Fasoo DSPM enhances this process with automated policy enforcement, real-time posture analysis, and seamless integration, providing businesses the clarity and control they need to stay secure and efficient.



Fasoo: Core to Your Zero Trust Strategy

Fasoo’s solutions directly address Zero Trust principles:

• Data-Centric Security by Design: Fasoo data security solutions protect data at the file level, enabling persistent encryption and access control wherever data resides—on devices, cloud, or external environments.

• Continuous Verification: Access is dynamically controlled based on user, device, location, and usage context, ensuring that every access attempt is verified, not assumed.

• Least Privilege Enforcement: Granular policy controls limit user permissions to only what is necessary, with dynamic rights management for viewing, editing, printing, and sharing.

• Visibility and Auditing: The solutions provide full traceability of data access, sharing, and modifications, enabling fast threat detection, incident response, and audit readiness.

Fasoo’s Zero Trust Data Security Platform Includes:

• Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED): Apply persistent file encryption and dynamic access control throughout the data lifecycle.

• Fasoo Data Radar (FDR): Discover and classify sensitive data automatically across databases, servers, and endpoint devices.

• Fasoo DSPM: Deliver comprehensive visibility and assess security vulnerabilities across internal repositories and cloud environments.

• Fasoo Smart Print (FSP) & Fasoo Smart Screen (FSS): Apply dynamic watermarks and prevent/deter/log unauthorized printing and screen capture.

By focusing on securing the data itself, Fasoo provides a vital and unique layer within a Zero Trust framework, delivering foundational protection even if networks or endpoints are compromised. This fundamental strength ensures that Fasoo offers an essential defense, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches at the file level.

For more information on Fasoo’s Zero Trust data security solutions, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/data-classification-data-protection-data-visibility/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

