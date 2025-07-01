Kepner-Tregoe ANZ Officially Launches Under New Licensee, Ishita Terry

Ishita Terry KT ANZ Logo

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence with a Renewed Focus on Regional Growth and Client Success

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of July 1, 2025, VantEdge Plus Pty Ltd, led by Ishita Terry, is officially operating as the exclusive licensee of Kepner-Tregoe (KT) in Australia and New Zealand. This marks the formal launch of Kepner-Tregoe ANZ, ushering in a new era of regional delivery for KT’s world-renowned problem-solving and decision-making methodologies.Ishita Terry—an experienced KT leader and now Director of VantEdge Plus—brings a powerful combination of local expertise and global perspective to her role as licensee. Having led the KT business within Deloitte Australia for the past several years, Ishita has played a central role in supporting clients across industries and preparing for this seamless transition to an independent licensee model.“As the new licensee for KT in the region, I’m honored to continue serving the clients and industries we know so well,” said Ishita Terry. “With our new structure, KT ANZ can be even more focused, responsive, and committed to helping organizations build critical thinking capability that drives real results.”KT ANZ launches with a team of seasoned KT associates and full access to the broader Kepner-Tregoe global network—ensuring consistency, depth, and impact across all client engagements. From problem-solving and decision-making to operational excellence and upskilling initiatives, KT ANZ is positioned to help clients tackle today’s most pressing challenges.The new KT ANZ website is now live and serves as a hub for exploring services, connecting with the team, and learning more about how organizations across Australia and New Zealand are transforming the way they think and work.🔗 Visit the new website: https://kepner-tregoe-anz.com/ 📩 Contact KT ANZ: info@kt-anz.comWe thank Deloitte Australia for their partnership over the past five years and look forward to this exciting new chapter under the leadership of KT ANZ’s new licensee, Ishita Terry.

