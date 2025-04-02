Kepner-Tregoe Announces Winners of the 2025 KT Global Excellence Awards

Kepner Tregoe Kepner-Tregoe Excellence Awards Logo

Celebrating Outstanding Achievement in Problem Solving and Decision Making

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 KT Global Excellence Awards, recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in critical thinking and problem-solving. This year’s competition was more exclusive and competitive than ever, with a rigorous selection process that honored only the most exceptional leaders in applying KT methodologies to drive measurable impact.Being named a KT Global Excellence Award winner is a remarkable achievement, signifying a commitment to strategic thinking, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. These winners have set a new benchmark for excellence within the KT community and beyond.2025 KT Global Excellence Award WinnersProgram Leader of the Year - Jan Herman – Philips Healthcare (USA)Facilitator of the Year - Scott R. Oost – Adient NA (USA)Coach of the Year - Amy Qu – IDEMIA (Shenzhen) Technologies Company Limited (China)Rational Management Executive of the Year - Juan Ortega Mendoza – Adient Lerma (Mexico)Situation Appraisal Excellence Award - Philips Healthcare HPM (USA)Problem Solving Excellence Award - ExxonMobil (APAC region)Decision Making Excellence Award - Adient do Brasil Bancos Automotivos LTDA (Brazil)Combined KT Technologies Excellence Award - ATCO Ltd. (Canada)Excellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Manufacturing Operations - Flex (Romania)Excellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Service Operations - Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions S.p.A (Italy)Human Resource and Critical Thinking - Johnson & Johnson (USA)Kepner-Tregoe extends its heartfelt congratulations to all winners for their dedication to excellence and their ongoing contributions to their respective industries. Their achievements exemplify the power of structured critical thinking and reinforce KT’s mission to help organizations solve complex problems, make better decisions, and drive meaningful change.To learn more about the KT Excellence Awards and this year’s winners, visit https://kepner-tregoe.com/excellence-awards-2025/ About Kepner-TregoeKepner-Tregoe is a global leader in critical thinking and problem-solving. KT has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make effective decisions, and implement lasting change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe is a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Monica Viguemvigue@kepner-tregoe.com908-510-8172

