DPS Seizes Over $43,000 During Webb Co. Traffic Stop (South Texas Region)

(Pictured left to right: Nadia Georgina Inurreta, Jackeline Joana Maria Inurreta)
LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested two women transporting more than $40,000 in currency during a recent Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.

On June 23, a DPS Trooper stopped a black 2017 GMC Acadia on I-35 for a traffic violation in Laredo. During a vehicle search, the Trooper discovered three bundles of currency—two inside a purse and another inside a backpack—containing large sums of cash. The three bundles of currency totaled $43,760.

The driver, Nadia Georgina Inurreta, 27, and passenger, Jackeline Joana Maria Inurreta, 23, both of Laredo, Texas, were arrested and charged with felony money laundering. DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continues to investigate this case.

