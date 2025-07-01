BMG-Global Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership for 'The Wildman of Shaggy Creek'

BMG-Global announces a partnership for the digital release of 'The Wildman of Shaggy Creek' on Sept 30, 2025, promoting inspiring family-friendly content.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global , a premier distributor of family-friendly and faith-based entertainment under Twin Engines Global, proudly announces a distribution partnership for the digital release of ‘ The Wildman of Shaggy Creek ,’ set to premiere on all major video-on-demand platforms on September 30, 2025. This collaboration underscores BMG-Global’s commitment to delivering high-quality, spiritually resonant content that inspires and engages audiences worldwide.As a leading force in the distribution of meaningful entertainment, BMG-Global has built a global network of partnerships to bring impactful stories to diverse audiences. ‘The Wildman of Shaggy Creek,’ based on R.H. Grimly’s novel, aligns seamlessly with the company’s mission to curate films that explore profound themes of belief, courage, and personal growth.Directed by Jesse Edwards , with screenplay contributions from Scott Baird and Rob York, the film follows young Scott (Hudson Hensley) as he navigates a new environment and confronts a local legend—a mysterious creature said to haunt the woods. Joined by his friend Hailey (Ayla Bullington), Scott’s journey into the unknown becomes a transformative exploration of faith and resilience, brought to life by compelling performances from the cast, including Allee Sutton Hethcoat and Josh Futcher.Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global, emphasized the importance of this partnership by saying, “The ‘Wildman of Shaggy Creek’ is a significant addition to our catalog. It embodies the values of hope, courage, and faith that are at the heart of our brand. This collaboration underscores our commitment to partnering with visionary filmmakers to create stories that resonate profoundly with families and individuals in search of meaningful entertainment.”Bulzoni’s leadership, rooted in decades of expertise in strategic partnerships and global distribution, has positioned BMG-Global as a trusted name in the industry, fostering connections with platforms and creators to maximize reach and impact.BMG-Global’s robust distribution strategy ensures that ‘The Wildman of Shaggy Creek’ will be available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play, reaching audiences worldwide. The company’s established relationships with digital platform partners, cultivated through years of delivering high-quality content, enable seamless access to this coming-of-age tale. By leveraging its expertise in identifying and promoting impactful stories, BMG-Global continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the faith-based and family-friendly entertainment sector.This partnership also highlights BMG-Global’s ongoing collaboration with independent filmmakers and production companies, a cornerstone of its mission since its inception. By championing projects like ‘The Wildman of Shaggy Creek,’ BMG-Global empowers creators to share stories that entertain, enlighten, and inspire. The company’s dedication to fostering a global community of viewers is evident in its diverse catalog of feature films, series, and documentaries, all designed to uplift and encourage.For more information about ‘The Wildman of Shaggy Creek,’ including full cast and crew details, visit IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34107852/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_1 To explore BMG-Global’s extensive catalog of family-friendly and faith-based content, visit www.gobmg.com About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global, a Twin Engines Global company, is a leading distributor of family-friendly and faith-based entertainment, dedicated to inspiring, educating, and entertaining audiences through high-quality films, series, and documentaries. With a global network of partnerships, BMG-Global delivers content that fosters hope, courage, and spiritual resonance, connecting viewers with stories that matter.

