Pentaleap and Skai Announce Partnership to Democratize and Advance an Open Retail Media Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap Inc., a leading retail media technology provider, and Skai , the leading omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media, today announced a strategic partnership to connect advertiser demand with supply from leading retail media networks around the world.This collaboration brings together Pentaleap’s innovative Fluid ad serving technology—designed to deliver hyper-relevant shopping experiences—with Skai’s unmatched reach into top-tier advertisers. The result is a smarter, more open retail media ecosystem that scales without compromising retailer control or shopper's trust.“Our mission at Pentaleap has always been to democratize retail media—giving retailers and brands the tools they need to grow, without locking them into closed ecosystems,” said Andreas Reiffen , CEO and Co-Founder of Pentaleap. “This partnership with Skai allows retailers to access budgets from Skai’s more than 8,000+ brands and agencies globally. At the same time, Skai’s clients benefit from amplified ad inventory, increased control at the point of sale, and ultimately, superior ROI.”“As retail media networks evolve their technology strategies, Skai is committed to being a collaborative partner – expanding access to premium retail inventory for advertisers while ensuring those activations both resonate and deliver results," said Nich Weinheimer, Chief Strategy Officer at Skai. “That’s how we’re powering a more open, effective commerce media ecosystem that works for retailers, brands, and consumers alike.”The partnership delivers value across the retail media landscapeRetail media networks are looking to scale beyond direct sales. With this partnership, they can now tap into readily available budgets from Skai’s advertisers— while maintaining full control over relevance and ad serving.Using Pentaleap’s Publisher Manager, retail media networks can blend relevant product ads seamlessly alongside organic listings—driving results like higher CTRs, improved ROAS, and increased ad revenue.Skai complements this by connecting retailers to a broad set of high-intent, omnichannel advertisers. For brands and agencies, the integration offers a simpler path to activate campaigns with unified tools for planning, measurement, and optimization.The collaboration with Skai is part of Pentaleap’s broader mission to solve retail media fragmentation. After securing a partnership with a major search company, Pentaleap aims to connect all key demand sources by the end of 2025—including search, display DSPs, top Amazon campaign tools, and leading retail media platforms.About PentaleapPentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, Farmacia San Pablo, and Pague Menos. For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com About SkaiSkai is the leading omnichannel platform for commerce media, combining advanced digital marketing capabilities with commerce operations to drive growth for brands and agencies. Powered by unified data and proprietary GenAI, Skai delivers full-funnel media planning, optimization, and measurement, plus insights and automation that enhance digital shelf performance, retail execution, and revenue recovery. Trusted by 8,000+ brands including PepsiCo and Estée Lauder, Skai integrates with 300+ publishers globally. Visit skai.io.Press Contactspress@pentaleap.compress@skai.io

