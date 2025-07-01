Protecting Consumers from Proposed Rate Hikes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that she is demanding the Department of Public Service scrutinize the proposed rate hikes the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and the Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) are seeking, protecting consumers from sky-high utility costs that are making New York State less affordable.

“At a time when New Yorkers are struggling to meet everyday costs, New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and the Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) must find a way to avoid these unacceptably high rate hikes,” Governor Hochul said. “I am calling on the Department of Public Service to scrutinize these proposals to ensure these companies have the resources to keep our energy grid going but are not making additional profit off the backs of ratepayers.”