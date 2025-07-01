Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,423 in the last 365 days.

Protecting Consumers from Proposed Rate Hikes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that she is demanding the Department of Public Service scrutinize the proposed rate hikes the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and the Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) are seeking, protecting consumers from sky-high utility costs that are making New York State less affordable.

“At a time when New Yorkers are struggling to meet everyday costs, New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and the Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) must find a way to avoid these unacceptably high rate hikes,” Governor Hochul said. “I am calling on the Department of Public Service to scrutinize these proposals to ensure these companies have the resources to keep our energy grid going but are not making additional profit off the backs of ratepayers.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Protecting Consumers from Proposed Rate Hikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more