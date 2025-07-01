CRR Hospitality to Manage the All-New Rock Springs RV Resort in Black Canyon City, Arizona

Scenic desert foothills of Black Canyon City Off-road adventure through the rugged canyons

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRR Hospitality is proud to announce it has been selected to manage the all-new Rock Springs RV Resort, a premier RV and glamping destination set amid the scenic desert foothills of Black Canyon City. Conveniently located along Interstate 17 and next to the beloved historic Rock Springs Café, the resort is scheduled to begin welcoming long-term guests in October 2025, with all resort amenities launching in December 2025.

Developed by RSRV Development Partners, Rock Springs RV Resort will feature 123 spacious RV sites and 15 upscale glamping accommodations, thoughtfully integrated into the rugged natural landscape. Designed to serve both long-term guests and short-term outdoor enthusiasts, the resort offers a unique blend of modern amenities and immersive access to Arizona’s great outdoors. Located along the newly improved Interstate 17 corridor, the resort also provides direct access to many top Arizona destinations like Prescott, Sedona, Flagstaff, Grand Canyon, Lake Pleasant, and the City of Phoenix

Guests will enjoy a wide array of amenities, including:

- Clubhouse with community gathering space

- Camp Store

- Resort-style swimming pool

- Pickleball courts

- Cornhole court area

- BBQ pavilion with seating and a fire pit

- Modern bathhouse and laundry facilities

- Propane fill station

- Exercise trail system

- Dog Park

-UTV wash bay

- Extra UTV and Trailer Parking



Rock Springs RV Resort is uniquely positioned as a gateway to world-class outdoor adventure, offering direct access to some of Arizona’s most popular ATV and off-road trails. Guests will enjoy exploring miles of rugged terrain, winding through the Bradshaw Mountains, with opportunities for hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, trail riding, and immersive desert exploration- right outside their door.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CRR Hospitality to bring Rock Springs RV Resort to life,” said Brock Danielson, Managing Partner of RSRV Development Partners. “Their proven expertise in resort operations and delivering memorable guest experiences makes them the ideal partner for this property, which we believe will become a cornerstone destination for travelers exploring central Arizona.”

Mike Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at CRR Hospitality, shared his enthusiasm:

“Rock Springs RV Resort is a perfect addition to our growing portfolio of premium outdoor hospitality destinations. With its incredible location, thoughtful design, and connection to the history and charm of Black Canyon City, we’re excited to deliver a memorable guest experience that blends comfort, community, and adventure. For those seeking the ultimate in desert recreation, there’s no better place to be.”

The resort’s proximity to Rock Springs Café, famous for its century-old history and award-winning pies, adds a unique flavor to the guest experience—giving travelers a flavorful glimpse into Arizona’s rich heritage – just steps away.”

Rock Springs RV Resort promises to be a destination where comfort, community, and adventure come together in one of Arizona’s most scenic regions.

For more information, visit www.crrhospitality.com

About CRR Hospitality

CRR Hospitality provides management services for RV Resorts, Campgrounds, Glamping Resorts and other related outdoor hospitality properties. They focus on experiential hospitality with a technology driven approach that yields higher returns. The company’s mission is to provide unique and enjoyable places that offer accessible luxury, value, and fulfillment. Their vision is to be the preferred provider evolving the industry for the modern world. Learn more at www.crrhospitality.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.