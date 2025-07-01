Governor awards grant for Dadeville police equipment

MONTGOMERY— A $3,650 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley is assisting the city of Dadeville in obtaining new equipment for police officers.

The Dadeville Police Department is using grant funds to purchase five rearview backup cameras for patrol vehicles, eight pairs of Kevlar-enforced gloves, eight duty bags and four sets of body armor attachments that help officers stay cooler while wearing the equipment.

“Law enforcement officers have an important job to do as they protect their community,” Bentley said. It is important officers have the proper equipment and I am pleased to help Dadeville Police Department obtain this useful equipment.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resources management and career development.

“A big part of ADECA’s partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state involves helping them purchase new and needed equipment,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “Through our Law Enforcement Traffic and Safety Division, the funding for this equipment will help Dadeville police officers perform their jobs efficiently and effectively. Public safety is important to everyone, and ADECA proudly supports law enforcement officers and their mission to keep our communities safe."

Bentley notified Mayor Joe Smith that the grant had been approved.

