Gov. Bentley awards grant to help crime victims in Calhoun County

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $52,201 grant to support services for crime victims in Calhoun County.

Anniston-based Family Services Center of Calhoun County will use funds to continue providing counseling, case management and adult education services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, robbery, burglary, gang-related violence, assault, arson and other crimes.

“Victims of crime and their families need access to professional assistance as they begin dealing with the aftermath of these awful moments,” Bentley said. “I commend the Family Services Center of Calhoun County for helping those who need it the most.”

The center works closely with local law enforcement agencies and courts to provide immediate assistance to victims when needed. The center’s personalized therapeutic counseling addresses trauma, feelings of loss, grief, fear, helplessness, isolation, anger and shame associated with criminal victimization.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, workforce development, water resource management, economic development, energy conservation and recreation development.

“Access to professional assistance is important part of the recovery process for those who have unfortunately become victims of crime,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA’s partnership with the Family Services Center has helped many of those people get the counseling and other assistance as they take the vital first steps toward recovery.”

Along with grants, the Family Services Center relies on private donations to ensure that free services continue to be available to victims.

Bentley notified Becky Cox, president of the center’s board of directors, that the grant had been approved. Matching funds of $11,794 will supplement the grant.

