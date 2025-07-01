Gov. Bentley awards Community Development Block Grants for sewer repairs, upgrades in Baldwin County

MONTGOMERY— The cities of Foley and Daphne will complete sewer improvement projects to alleviate potential health hazards with the help of Community Development Block Grants totaling nearly $700,000 awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

With a $450,000 grant, Foley will rehabilitate brittle, cracked clay sewer lines in a section of the southeastern part of the city. A $225,163 grant will help Daphne to extend public sewer service to the Whispering Pines community.

“Community Development Block Grants enable progress on vital projects that local governments would otherwise be unable to complete,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to work in partnership with community leaders in Foley and Daphne to complete these sewer projects which will provide a reliable and essential service to residents.”

Foley will rehabilitate 22,920 feet of sewer lines in a section of the city just south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Alabama Highway 59. The old sewer lines – installed in the 1960s – have deteriorated over time leading to frequent leaks, backups and overflows particularly after heavy rainfall. The project will use new piping that is fitted inside the existing lines, eliminating the time and expense of digging up and the old lines and other utilities. Major streets included in the project are South Pecan Street, East Azalea Avenue, South Juniper Street and East Orange Avenue. Riviera Utilities, the city’s utilities board, is contributing $690,000 toward the improvement project.

Daphne is extending sewer service to 35 households in the Whispering Pines community where residents have relied on often faulty septic systems that are prone to backups and overflows. The grant will fund the connection of the homes to city’s sewer system. The project area includes Parker Lane, Whispering Pines Road and Pollard Road. Daphne is contributing $25,018 toward the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “ADECA’s Community Development Block Grants are important investments in the quality of life for Alabama communities,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “This year, ADECA received 108 applications for projects that support economic and community development. We were able to award 54 projects totaling $17.5 million in investments. I am proud of the projects chosen this year, especially this project to benefit the residents of Daphne and Foley.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Bentley notified Foley Mayor John Koniar and Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood that he had approved the grants.

