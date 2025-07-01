Governor awards $242,004 to assist abuse victims in Cullman County

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded grants totaling $242,004 to support a nonprofit agency that assists abuse victims in Cullman County.

The grants will help Victim Services of Cullman continue offering a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, counseling and other services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the county.

“The road to recovery can be long for those who have suffered from abuse, but professional assistance can go a long way in helping them take the first steps,” Bentley said. “I commend the staff and volunteers of Victim Services for the compassionate care they provide to those needing assistance.”

The organization also provides a domestic violence prevention and intervention program in an effort to change the behavior of an abusive partner and to hold the person accountable for their actions.

Victim Services is one of 17 domestic violence centers in the state to receive additional funding through the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund. The fund, created through the state marriage license fee, is distributed quarterly to the centers and is used to provide shelter for victims and to conduct educational and prevention programs.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Those fleeing from abusive situations need and deserve a safe place to turn for free professional assistance,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “Through ADECA’s partnership with Victim Services of Cullman, we are helping to ensure that abuse survivors in the area will continue to have access to that kind of assistance.”

Bentley notified Tommie Sanders, president of the organization’s board, that he had approved the grant.

In addition to grant funds, Victim Services depends on individual, private donations to ensure a full range of services remains available.

Contact: Mike Presley or Jennifer Ardis