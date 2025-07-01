Governor awards grant to assist child abuse victims in Cherokee County

MONTGOMERY— A nonprofit agency that offers free, professional assistance to child abuse victims in Cherokee County is receiving an $88,000 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

The grant will support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County which offers counseling for victims, advocates to accompany victims and their families to court dates and specialized interviews that are recorded and used in the investigations to limit the number of times victims have to talk about details of the abuse. The center provides all services within in a child-friendly environment to minimize the amount of stress on young victims.

“Access to free, professional assistance is vitally important to victims of child abuse, regardless of where they live,” Bentley said. “I commend the Children’s Advocacy Center for the compassionate care they give to those victimized by abuse.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, workforce development, water resource management and recreation development.

“Child abuse is a terrible, hurtful crime,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “The Children’s Advocacy Center is doing important work to help young survivors take the first steps toward recovery, and ADECA’s partnership with this program is helping bring essential aid to those who have suffered from abuse.”

Bentley notified Lynn Rochester, president of the center’s board, that he had approved the grant. In addition to grant funds, the center relies on individual, private donations to ensure a full range of services is available.

