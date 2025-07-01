ADECA named national leader for role in energy code compliance

MONTGOMERY— Just four years after the first statewide building and energy codes took effect, Alabama has been recognized as the national leader in partnering with building industry groups to ensure that residents get the maximum benefits of the codes.

The International Codes Council and the Institute for Market Transformation recently named the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Energy Division as winner of the 2016 Standard Bearers Award for Excellence in Energy Code Compliance. The division works closely with the Alabama Energy and Residential Codes Board to train local code officials, construction industry professionals and others about the codes. Board Chairman Shon Richey of Alabama Power was in Kansas City with ADECA’s Heather Goggin to accept the award.

“Partnerships are key to all we do here at ADECA, and our Energy Division has worked hard over the last few years with many groups so that homeowners, business owners and all residents get the maximum energy-saving benefits offered by the codes,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I am very pleased to see the work of ADECA’s Energy Division and the Alabama Energy and Residential Codes Board recognized and honored on a national level.”

Now in its fifth year, the Standard Bearers Awards honor states, cities, towns, and individuals who go above and beyond to raise compliance with building energy codes—and by doing so, improve the efficiency of new and existing buildings and homes using cost-effective, practical, and innovative strategies, according to the International Code Council.

“ICC is proud to recognize our members who are actively working to improve the safety and performance of buildings through better energy code compliance,” International Code Council CEO Dominic Sims said. “These leaders recognize the importance of our codes and standards in ensuring a safe and sustainable building environment, and we are pleased to partner with IMT and applaud their leadership.”

Since establishing the first statewide codes in 2012, the codes board has continued working to improve the efficiency, safety, and value of Alabama's residential and commercial buildings. The board adopted an updated energy code for commercial buildings that took effect on Jan.1, and the updated residential building and energy codes just became effective on Oct. 1.

ADECA’s Energy Division has supported these efforts by dedicating State Energy Program funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to train more than 1,400 construction industry professionals on code compliance and continued energy code education. The Energy Division also was a partner in an extensive energy code field study in 2015 which found Alabama to be more than 90 percent compliant with the 2012 Alabama Residential Energy Code.

“Alabama's quick success with the energy codes are a result of many partnerships,” said Russell Davis, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Alabama. The codes board includes members from 17 stakeholder groups, giving those who have a hand in implementing the codes a voice in their development and adoption.

“The recognition that ADECA received is shared by all of the industry and consumer groups that have worked tirelessly through the stakeholder process,” Davis said. “That process has developed not only a statewide building and energy code for Alabama, but it has created a model process for the adoption of codes that balance the need of regulation with the needs of consumers and industry. We should all be proud of ADECA’s accomplishments in that area.”

Photos from the event are available at www.flickr.com/photos/adeca.

