Governor announces grant to improve workforce readiness in three Alabama counties

A $99,000 grant announced by Gov. Robert Bentley will improve the job readiness of students and employees in three Alabama counties.

Funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will enable Auburn University at Montgomery to develop a training program to help people in Hale, Madison, and Winston counties improve their work skills and obtain good jobs or advance in their current careers.

“Having a career-ready workforce helps Alabama companies advance, and it is such an important part of the equation in attracting new industry to the state,” Bentley said. “I am excited about this program and I know it will benefit future and current employees and will strengthen the state’s economy.”

The “Soft Skills Training Certificate Program” is expected to involve 1,000 participates and about 100 high school teachers who will have to go through training to teach the course. Training will be available on-site at high schools and businesses and will involve a video series. People who complete the course will earn a certificate which is expected to help them in their job search or career advancement.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the ARC program in Alabama.

“By working together with our partners across Alabama, we are able to identify and focus on the more pressing issues facing our communities and state,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “With good employees come good jobs, and all us of benefit from that.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

