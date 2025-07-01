Governor awards grant to help a Houston County business expand and create jobs

MONTGOMERY– A Dothan brewery will increase production and create seven new jobs with the help of a $69,468 Community Development Block Grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

The grant to the Houston County Commission will help Folklore Brewing & Meadery LLC expand operations. Folklore’s brewery and tasting room opened in 2010, and their products can be found in various restaurants and in 22-ounce bottles sold at retailers.

“Job creation has been a central focus for my administration from day one,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to partner with local leaders through this grant to help the Folklore Brewery grow and create more jobs.”

The expansion will include an addition of 3,500 square feet to allow for increased production and a canning line, and the grant will extend public sewer service to the area, avoiding the possibility of overloading the small, on-site septic system.

The county will extend public sewer service to the area by installing 1,200 feet of sewer line, five manholes, service connections and related improvements. Folklore will fund the costs of the extension from the road to the actual facility.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support economic development, law enforcement, traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation.

“Craft brewing is an innovative and booming new industry in Alabama, and ADECA is pleased to partner with Houston County leaders to help Folklore grow and add new jobs for Alabamians,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “This grant is a prime example of what we mean at ADECA when we talk about local leadership and state partnership.”

Bentley notified County Commission Chairman Mark Culver that the grant had been approved.

