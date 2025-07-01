Gov. Bentley awards $3.1 million to help low-income residents learn new skills, improve quality of life

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded grants totaling in $3.1 million for programs that help low income residents take steps to secure gainful employment and improve their quality of life.

The Community Services Block Grants will enable 21 community action agencies throughout the state to assist low-income residents in achieving self-sufficiency and to address barriers to success through a variety of programs and services. The specific needs of the communities served determine which programs are available, which can include job search assistance and short-term employment skills classes, parenting classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs and emergency food and shelter.

Residents seeking assistance should contact their local community action agency.

“These programs and services are valuable in helping low-income families along the path to self-sufficiency,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to support the efforts of community action agencies across Alabama to help many of these families learn new skills to improve their quality of life.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Data from the 2010 Census and the poverty level of the counties served are factors used to determine the amount awarded to each agency.

“The partnerships and programs supported by the Community Services Block Grant program help many residents learn valuable new life skills and job skills that will help them take critical steps toward self-improvement,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA is pleased to work closely with the network of community action agencies across our state to ensure that these programs continue to assist those most in need.”

Bentley awarded grants to the following agencies:

• Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale): $118,652

• Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair): $240,413

• Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties (Limestone and Madison): $187,457

• Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee (Marion and Winston): $40,229

• Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan): $137,733

• Community Action of Etowah County (Etowah): $67,409

• Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties): $181,233

• Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson): $390,098

• Walker County Community Action Agency (Walker): $48,619

• Pickens Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. (Pickens): $20,835

• Community Service Programs of West Alabama (Bibb, Choctaw, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Sumter and Tuscaloosa): $228,807

• Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. (Montgomery): $161,934

• Community Action Committee Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa): $62,377

• Eleventh Area of Alabama Opportunity Action Committee (Chilton and Shelby): $84,517

• Macon-Russell Community Action Agency (Macon and Russell): $66,606

• Community Action Agency of Central Alabama (Autauga, Elmore, Dallas and Perry): $121,863

• Alabama Council on Human Relations (Lee): $97,833

• Mobile Community Action (Mobile and Washington): $314,899

• Organized Community Action Program (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike): $143,161

• Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston): $147,027

• Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox): $220,491

