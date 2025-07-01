Gov. Bentley awards grant for lighting upgrades at Enterprise school

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $15,000 grant to help the Enterprise city school system make upgrades to an elementary school building.

The grant will help fund a new energy-efficient lighting system at Holly Hill Elementary School. The new lighting system will produce an equivalent amount of light as the old system but use a fraction of the energy.

“Making these types of improvements to public schools is a good investment,” Bentley said. “The energy-saving measures made possible by this grant will save the school board and taxpayers thousands of dollars in the future.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Energy savings equals cost savings, and this upgrade will help Holly Hill Elementary become more efficient and at the same time reduce operating costs,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA is pleased to help these Enterprise School Board complete this upgrade.”

Bentley informed Superintendent Dr. Camille Wright that he had approved the grant.

