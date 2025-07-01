Governor awards grant for domestic violence prosecutions in Marshall County

MONTGOMERY– Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $49,662 grant to help a specialized law enforcement unit continue obtaining justice for victims of domestic violence in Marshall County.

The grant to the Marshall County Commission will support the District Attorney’s Office’s Domestic Violence Unit as it prosecutes abusers and educates the public about domestic violence laws.

“Domestic violence negatively affects every socioeconomic aspect of society and tears families apart,” Bentley said. “I commend this unit’s dedication to prosecuting those who commit these terrible crimes.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

“ADECA partners with law enforcement and nonprofit agencies across the state each year to help victims of domestic violence receive professional assistance and to bring abusers to justice,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I commend this unit for pursuing justice for domestic violence survivors in Marshall County.”

Bentley notified James Hutcheson, chairman of the County Commission, that the grant had been approved. Local funds of $16,554 will supplement the award.

