Governor awards grant for forensic equipment

MONTGOMERY– Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded an $80,000 grant to help the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences obtain laboratory supplies vital to completing criminal investigations.

The department will purchase supplies in two categories: Pathology supplies will help with performing autopsies, and chemistry supplies will help with analyzing controlled substances.

“Forensic sciences are invaluable to law enforcement agencies and their ability to investigate and solve criminal cases,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to award this grant to help equip our state’s Department of Forensic Sciences.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. The specific grant program - the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program - seeks to help improve the quality and timeliness of forensic science and medical examiner services by reducing backlogs and training laboratory personnel.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“ADECA routinely partners with other state agencies, police and sheriff’s departments and nonprofit organizations to support law enforcement efforts and assist crime victims,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “This grant showcases one of our state-level partnerships by helping the Department of Forensic Sciences obtain new equipment to continue their efforts to examine evidence and help solve cases.”

Bentley notified Department of Forensic Sciences Director Michael Sparks that the grant had been approved.

