Gov. Bentley awards grant to aid assault victims in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $60,000 grant to support a nonprofit center that assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in north Alabama.

The grant will help Huntsville-based Crisis Services of North Alabama continue offering a program that provides specially trained nurses to conduct forensic exams and offer follow-up care to sexual assault victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. The program also coordinates emergency shelter and other assistance to victims and provides expert testimony on forensic evidence to aid in the prosecution of abusers.

“Access to immediate and specialized assistance is important to help victims overcome the trauma of abuse and start the recovery process,” Bentley said. “I commend Crisis Services for the work they do to help victims and aid in the prosecution of abusers.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“ADECA’s partnership with Crisis Services ensures that sexual assault and domestic violence survivors have a helping hand and support in difficult times,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I join with Governor Bentley in commending the volunteers and staff of this organization for their dedication and attention.”

Bentley notified Peter Alvarez, president of the center’s board, that he had approved the grant.

Contact: Mike Presley or Jennifer Ardis Elmore