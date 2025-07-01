Governor announces grant to strengthen workforce in west Alabama

Advancement minded workers and out-of-school youth in six west Alabama counties will have the opportunity to obtain new skills and training to land them rewarding jobs in high-demand fields thanks to a $150,000 grant announced by Gov. Robert Bentley.

Funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will enable the West Alabama Works program to collaborate with area colleges and businesses to provide apprenticeship programs along with job- and remedial-academic training for people desiring to enter the fields of advanced manufacturing, carpentry, logistics and health-care. The program be available to people in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

“In today’s economy, obtaining a solid education and proper training are key to gaining a well-paying and rewarding job,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to support this program that enables Alabamians to accomplish their goals and fulfill their dreams.”

The program, which will use the resources of the University of Alabama and Bevill State and Shelton State community colleges, will combine on-the-job training with classroom instruction to prepare students for the workforce.

“Providing a solid foundation in education and work experience can help students and workers excel in the workplace and strengthen the state’s economy,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “The partnerships formed in this endeavor are important and will help make the difference in the lives of so many people.”

