Governor awards grant to assist domestic violence victims in three northeast Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $57,643 grant to support a nonprofit agency that assists domestic violence victims in Cherokee, Marshall and DeKalb counties.

The grant will support emergency shelter and other services provided by the Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“Domestic violence victims face a difficult recovery process that requires caring and professional assistance,” Bentley said. “I commend the coalition for the full-range of services it provides to help victims get back on their feet.”

In addition to safe shelter, available services include counseling and help in filing protection from abuse orders. The center’s court advocates help victims understand the criminal justice process and accompany them to court appearances.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“The coalition is doing important work to help victims and their families take the first steps toward recovering from a terrible situation,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I join Governor Bentley in commending this partner agency for making a difference in north Alabama.”

Bentley notified Shane Washburn, president of the coalition, that he had approved the grant.

