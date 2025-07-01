Gov. Bentley awards grant to assist domestic violence victims in Clay, Coosa and Shelby Counties

Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded $28,642 to a nonprofit group that assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties.

The grant will help Pelham-based SafeHouse of Shelby County provide immediate and long-term aid to victims through a variety of services.

“Victims need timely and professional help to escape abusive situations and build new lives,” Bentley said. “I commend SafeHouse staff members for their dedication to helping those in need.”

SafeHouse provides immediate assistance to victims through a 24-hour crisis hotline and a secure, confidential shelter. The center also organizes counseling support groups for victims and provides advocates who help victims understand the criminal justice process and accompany them to court.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“ADECA’s partnership with SafeHouse and likeminded organizations throughout the state ensures that those victimized by abuse will have a safe place to turn in their time of need,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said.

Bentley notified Timothy Wood, chairman of SafeHouse’s board, that he had approved the grant.

