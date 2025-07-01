Governor awards grant to help abuse victims in Black Belt counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $27,802 grant to help a nonprofit organization in Selma maintain services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry Sumter and Wilcox counties.

The Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary offers emergency shelter for victims and their children, a 24-hour crisis hotline and support groups to help deal with the distress of domestic abuse.

“Victims need compassionate, professional help to overcome the devastating effects of abuse,” Bentley said. “This grant will help the center continue assisting victims in these counties.”

In addition to crisis services, the organization assists victims with their legal needs and refers them to agencies that assist with housing, job training and other services. Through educational programs, the organization strives to make communities aware of the effects of domestic violence and sexual assault and teaches ways to prevent abuse.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“Those fleeing from abusive situations deserve a safe place to turn for free professional assistance,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “Through ADECA’s partnership with SABRA, we are helping to ensure that abuse survivors in the area will continue to have access to that kind of assistance.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Bentley notified Mary Jackson, chair of SABRA’s board, that he had approved the grant.

