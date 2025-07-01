Governor awards grants to support victim services statewide

MONTGOMERY– Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded grants totaling $273,000 to two nonprofit agencies that support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence across the state.

The grants of $136,500 each to the Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence will help the organizations provide training for law enforcement, court personnel and prosecutors to better assist victims of these crimes. The organizations also provide education and outreach efforts to raise awareness of the issues and the assistance available, and they also have a network of member crisis centers and shelters that provide help directly to victims.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault cases require special handling to ensure care for the victim and to ensure prosecution of the abuser or attacker,” Bentley said. “I commend the Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence for their efforts to ensure the best help is available for victims of these horrible crimes.”

ACAR has a list of crisis centers and areas they serve here: http://www.acar.org/crisis-centers.html

ACADV has a list of their member shelters and areas served here: http://www.acadv.org/get-help/shelters/

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement and victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“ADECA partners with the Alabama Coalition Against Rape, the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence and their member agencies each year to help ensure that assistance is available 24/7 for survivors of these terrible crimes,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I join Governor Bentley in commending them for the services and support they provide to those in need.”

Bentley notified Dottie Bailey, board president of ACAR, and Patricia Butts, executive director of ACADV, that the grants had been approved.

--30--

Contact: Josh Carples; Mike Presley