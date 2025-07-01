Governor awards public safety equipment grant to University of North Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a grant totaling more than $20,000 to improve community safety at the University of North Alabama (UNA).

The Police and Community Safety Project at UNA will provide ballistic vests and other equipment for first responders working at the university. The grant will fund additional Bearacade internal lockdown devices that will help with public safety for faculty, staff and students in campus buildings and classrooms in the event of a lock down or dangerous incident on campus.

“Our institutions of higher education should be a safe place for students,” Bentley said. “By providing the much-needed equipment for first responders, the community, campus and officers will have the tools necessary to carry out their duties. I always support local law enforcement agencies, and I am pleased to support this grant for the University of North Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the $20,244 grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers an array of programs in law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resources and recreation development.

“Public safety is critical on college campuses, and ADECA proudly partners with all law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “This grant will provide valuable equipment for UNA campus officials to use when an emergency occurs. Preparation is key to ensuring a positive end to a dangerous situation, and I am pleased to support this grant for UNA.”

Bentley informed the interim director of sponsored programs at UNA, Dr. Kyrel Buchanan, that the grant had been approved.

Contact: Mike Presley or Jennifer Ardis Elmore