Governor awards $51,533 to aid abuse victims in Wiregrass

MONTGOMERY— A Dothan-based nonprofit group will continue to help victims in nine counties recover from the trauma of domestic violence and sexual abuse with the help of a grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

The $51,533 grant will help The House of Ruth provide shelter, a crisis hotline, counseling and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

“The consequences of abuse can be devastating when professional help is not available for victims,” Bentley said. “I commend the House of Ruth for providing timely, compassionate assistance to victims in the Wiregrass.”

The organization also conducts presentations to educate residents about domestic violence prevention and to raise awareness of the free services available for victims.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“Education and public outreach are important components in assisting those who have suffered from abuse,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with the House of Ruth to ensure that all survivors of abuse have access to free, professional assistance.”

Bentley notified Chrissi Brannon, president of the organization’s board, that the grant had been approved.

