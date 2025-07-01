Governor Bentley awards grant for Talladega County youth program

Talladega County youth who are at risk of engaging in illegal or criminal activities will receive some needed guidance thanks to a $19,500 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

Funds will enable the Talladega County school system to join forces with the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement to provide support programs for youth and their families.

“Early detection along with corrective action of youth who display improper behavior can have an impact into how a person develops into an adult,” Bentley said. “I support programs like this that help steer our youth onto paths where they become law-abiding and responsible individuals.”

SAFE will use after school, Saturday school and summer school settings to provide programs aimed at directing students away from drug and alcohol use and other risky behaviors. The program will incorporate families of youth and teach them how to identify and correct behaviors that could lead to criminal lifestyles.

The funding program from the U.S. Department of Justice is administered by the Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“This program provides a safety net for youth who require guidance and structure in their lives,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I am pleased with the partnerships involved that help make this worthwhile program a reality and make our communities better places to live.”

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

The Talladega County Commission is the fiscal agent for the program. Bentley notified Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham that the grant had been approved.

