Governor awards grant to help ensure court officials understand dynamics of domestic violence, needs of victims

MONTGOMERY— The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts has received a $106,313 grant from Gov. Robert Bentley to help ensure that court officials understand the dynamics of domestic violence cases and the needs of victims.

The grant will enable the AOC to conduct training sessions to help prosecutors and court officials understand the needs of victims and how to serve them effectively as their cases move through the criminal justice system.

“When their cases are prosecuted, domestic violence victims can enter an unfamiliar and complex world of testimonies, court dates, legal hearings and other criminal justice procedures,” Bentley said. “I commend the Administrative Office of Courts for its focus on making sure judicial employees have the knowledge and tools they need to guide victims through this process and continue serving them effectively.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“Domestic violence victims need and deserve professional support and guidance as they navigate the criminal justice system,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with the Administrative Office of Courts in providing this important training.”

Bentley informed AOC Director Randy Helms that he had approved the grant.

