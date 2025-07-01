Governor awards grants for Red Bay police equipment

MONTGOMERY– Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded grants totaling $1,415 to the city of Red Bay to purchase equipment for its police department.

The funds will purchase Tasers, providing officers with a less than lethal option to subdue uncooperative suspects who pose a threat to the officers and the public.

“Our officers put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve,” Bentley said. “It is imperative that we equip them with necessary options to carry out their duties effectively. I am pleased to help Red Bay purchase this needed equipment.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“ADECA partners with law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure they are able to get needed equipment,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “We are pleased to help Red Bay provide this equipment for their police officers who work hard to protect their community every day.”

Bentley notified Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher that the grants had been approved.

